Barclays to invest more than $400 million to grow India operations By Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Barclays (LON:) Plc will invest more than 30 billion rupees ($403.99 million) in its India unit to grow its operations in the country, the British lender said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 74.2600 Indian rupees)
