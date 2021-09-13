Barclays to Deutsche Bank Dubbed Hypocrites by Climate Lawyers

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG are among 17 banks accused by climate law activists of “hypocrisy” over work related to a controversial North Sea oil field.

ClientEarth, a London-based group of lawyers that brings environmental cases, wrote to the lenders asking them to justify financial or advisory services that they provide to Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Siccar Point Energy, the two firms behind the Cambo oil field project, according to a statement.

The legal charity said that doing business with the fossil-fuel firms “makes a mockery” of the banks’ climate commitments such as signing up to the Net-Zero Banking Alliance and Collective Commitment to Climate Action.