Barclays buys $3.8 billion U.S. credit card portfolio

Article content

LONDON — Barclays said on Friday its U.S. business will buy a $3.8 billion credit card portfolio from Synchrony Bank.

The co-branded credit card accounts and receivables were issued in partnership with clothing retailer The Gap Inc, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)