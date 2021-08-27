Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Barclays said on Friday its United States arm will buy a $3.8 billion credit card portfolio co-branded with clothing retailer The Gap Inc, as the British bank continues a strategy of partnering with big brands to grow in the U.S.. Barclays is buying the portfolio from Synchrony Bank, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of next year. The deal comes at a time when banks worldwide are trying to expand fee-earning businesses such as credit cards, amid rock-bottom central bank interest rates that have squashed profits from their other main business of lending.