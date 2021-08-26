Barclays bets on India again with $400 mln infusion into investment banking

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Barclays announced it is pumping in more than $400 million into its India arm to tap rising corporate and investment banking activity in the country that is now recovering from the pandemic. This is Barclays’ single largest capital infusion in its Indian business in the last three decades. It comes after the British lender pulled out of the retail business in Asia’s third-largest economy in 2011 and exited its equity investment business in 2016. Barclays said on Thursday the investment would help grow its corporate and debt investment banking, as well as private clients businesses.

Article content Revenue from investment banking in India so far this year was $498 million, versus $339 million in the same period last year and $538 million in 2020, according to Dealogic. Barclays leads India’s debt capital market by USD bond volume, with a year-to-date share of 14%, according to Dealogic. Rivals such as JPMorgan and Standard Chartered Bank have a share of 13% each, while HSBC has 12%. “As economic activity gathers momentum, there is increased demand for capital from clients,” said Jaideep Khanna, Barclays country CEO for India. “Last year was a very good year for debt capital market in India, particularly as domestic bank credit didn’t take off much. There was a lot of interest in global credit and the overall market has been robust,” said Ananth Narayan, associate professor of finance at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.