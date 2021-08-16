Barbra Streisand Called Out Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper For Their “A Star Is Born” Remake

“I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 A Star is Born remake is getting heat from Barbra Streisand in a new interview — but her complaints have left some people scratching their heads.


In case you didn’t know, Barbra starred in a 1976 version of the film, and when the Gaga/Cooper reboot premiered, she initially seemed supportive.


“Of course I’ve seen it. I loved it. I think it’s wonderful. She’s wonderful,” Barbra said in an interview with Extra at the time. “I think it’s great. They’re gonna have a big hit.”

Here’s an interview with Barbra Streisand praising fellow Oscar winner Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

But in a new interview on the Australian talk show The Sunday Project, Barbra sang a very different tune when talking about the film.

Oop not Ms Barbs shading gaga &amp; Bradley A star is born. Saying she would have rather seen Will Smith and Bey in the role💀💀💀

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea.”


“So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976,” she admitted.


The interviewer then suggested that perhaps the similarities between the two films were a “compliment” to Barbra’s work, to which she shrugged and responded, “I don’t know.” She went on to say that she thought Gaga and Cooper’s take was ultimately “the wrong idea,” even if it was a box office and critical success.


“I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she said.


This critique left some people on Twitter baffled, since Barbra’s version of A Star Is Born wasn’t “original” either — in fact, it was the third iteration of the story. The first premiered in 1937 with Janet Gaynor in the starring role, and it was then was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland taking the helm.


People on Twitter were quick to call out the irony of Barbra’s critique:

Was Barbra’s movie even original tho? It was the second remake, plus it had a lot of similarities to the 2nd one. Nothing is 100% original, even Gaga’s version, but it did take a modern twist to it. The whole drag bar scene would have never even made it to a film in the 70s so. https://t.co/S1FVe6rEgB


Twitter: @ThatsSoKatie44

While others defended Barbra’s stance that the 2018 version ripped off her 1976 film:

I think she’s mainly talking about the story.

1937 – Farm Girls travels to Hollywood to become actress

1954 – Small successful singer encouraged to peruse movies

1976 – Performing in a small bar, Esther is discovered and becomes a successful musician (Several 2018 parallels) https://t.co/XyDRDZkUxK


Twitter: @_JamesGtfo

barbra praised gaga in fact she’s been supportive with her, what she’s talking about is the screenplay and production and that doesn’t involve gaga
the 2018 version has new things, but the storyline is the same


Twitter: @mshaocs

Some thought it was a testament to Gaga’s talent that she could shine in a role that wasn’t entirely original:

The way Barbra’s comments prove it was Gaga’s and Bradley’s talent, chemistry, and ability to bring a story to life —not basic plot points— what brought audiences to theaters. It was no secret that ASIB was a remake and people still paid money to see it. BradGa TOO powerful.


Twitter: @TaylorKsCalves

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have yet to respond to Barbra’s criticisms, which you can check out in full below:

