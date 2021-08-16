Barbra Streisand Called Out Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper For Their “A Star Is Born” Remake

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 A Star is Born remake is getting heat from Barbra Streisand in a new interview — but her complaints have left some people scratching their heads.
In case you didn’t know, Barbra starred in a 1976 version of the film, and when the Gaga/Cooper reboot premiered, she initially seemed supportive.
“Of course I’ve seen it. I loved it. I think it’s wonderful. She’s wonderful,” Barbra said in an interview with Extra at the time. “I think it’s great. They’re gonna have a big hit.”
But in a new interview on the Australian talk show The Sunday Project, Barbra sang a very different tune when talking about the film.
“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea.”
“So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976,” she admitted.
The interviewer then suggested that perhaps the similarities between the two films were a “compliment” to Barbra’s work, to which she shrugged and responded, “I don’t know.” She went on to say that she thought Gaga and Cooper’s take was ultimately “the wrong idea,” even if it was a box office and critical success.
“I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she said.
This critique left some people on Twitter baffled, since Barbra’s version of A Star Is Born wasn’t “original” either — in fact, it was the third iteration of the story. The first premiered in 1937 with Janet Gaynor in the starring role, and it was then was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland taking the helm.
People on Twitter were quick to call out the irony of Barbra’s critique:
While others defended Barbra’s stance that the 2018 version ripped off her 1976 film:
Some thought it was a testament to Gaga’s talent that she could shine in a role that wasn’t entirely original:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have yet to respond to Barbra’s criticisms, which you can check out in full below:
