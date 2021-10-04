Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate Their 29th Wedding Anniversary By Leaving Sweet Messages To Each Other On Social Media

Roommates, our forever favorite couple Barack and Michelle Obama never hesitate to give us everything we need when it comes to displaying Black love, especially when it comes to celebrating their anniversary. Taking to social media, Barack and Michelle Obama posted heartfelt messages to each other to celebrate the 29th wedding anniversary.

Barack and Michelle Obama have never been shy about publicly expressing their love for each other—and even after being married 29 years, it’s clear that the love is still strong between them. Taking to Instagram, Michelle Obama posted a throwback photo of herself and Barack Obama on a sofa alongside a present day photo of the two in the same pose cuddled up together. She captioned it, writing “How it started vs. how it’s going. Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Meanwhile Barack posted the same present day photo with a sweet caption of his own. “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you,” he wrote.

As we previously reported, late last month Barack and Michelle Obama were at the groundbreaking of the “Obama Presidential Center” on Chicago’s South Side. The center will have a library, museum, athletic center, forum building, public plaza, play area, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

Although construction began last month, the center, along Lake Michigan, near the Obama family home, will take some time before it’s open to the public. Reports state it’ll be at least five years before it’s complete. Barack spoke at the groundbreaking and said he hopes Chicago’s Obama Presidential Center inspires young leaders.

