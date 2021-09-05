Banks vs. exchanges — regulators overwhelmingly penalize fiat, not crypto By Cointelegraph

While regulators have often targeted projects in and out of the crypto space, the fines levied against digital asset exchanges are a fraction of those against traditional financial institutions.

According to data from Good Jobs First’s violation tracker, the platform analyzed 50 of the biggest fines regulators levied against major banks, investment firms, and brokers over the last 20 years. Bank of America (NYSE:) accrued roughly $82 billion covering 251 different fines including securities violations, while JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) and Citigroup (NYSE:) were also some of the most fined banks in the U.S. since 2000 with penalties totaling $35.9 billion and $25.5 billion, respectively.