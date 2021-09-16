Home Business banks’ syndicated loans falling behind LIBOR transition By Reuters

banks’ syndicated loans falling behind LIBOR transition By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

ZURICH (Reuters) – Banks in Switzerland are essentially on track with the transition to phase out London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) references rates, financial market supervisor FINMA said on Thursday, but some products such as syndicated loans are trailing behind.

“FINMA sees the greatest need for action in the area of syndicated loans, i.e. loans where at least two lenders work together to provide funds,” FINMA said in a statement, adding the number of syndicated loan contracts without robust fallback clauses had only been reduced by 28% since the start of 2021.

“FINMA is therefore repeating its appeal to the banks to actively contact the syndicate banks and borrowers in order to amend the relevant credit agreements and achieve legal certainty for the future.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©