Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; Greggs top mid-cap gainer

Article content London’s FTSE 100 rallied from recent losses on Tuesday as signs of a recovery saw investors piling into economically sensitive sectors, with energy stocks rising as oil prices hit three-year highs. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.9% after three straight sessions of losses, aided by over 2% jump in both banks and life insurance stocks. The benchmark UK 10-year bond yield touched a more than two-year high on persisting inflation expectation and bets on rate hikes by central bank.

Article content “I think today is a continuing trade. Since we’ve had the Bank of England talking about rates over two weeks ago, these trades were going on and today with extra spike in yields that is just adding fuel to that sort of asset reallocation,” said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities. Meanwhile, Britain’s post-lockdown economic recovery avoided losing further momentum in September but companies increased prices at the fastest pace on record, adding to signs of rising inflation, a survey showed. The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.3%. Baker and fast-food chain Greggs provided the biggest support, rising 11.1% after it raised its full-year profit forecast despite supply chain and staffing disruptions.