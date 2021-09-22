Banks coped well with COVID, post-Brexit reforms next, says Bank of England By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s banks and insurers have weathered the COVID storm well and regulators can now press ahead with post-Brexit reforms to smaller lenders and insurance capital requirements, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday.
“Looking across the banking and insurance sectors as a whole, capital and liquidity positions are strong and operational resilience has largely held up to COVID and cyber pressures,” Woods said in his annual Mansion House speech in London’s historic financial district.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.