Banks cleared to raise dividends, hike executive pay after OSFI lifts restrictions

Article content Canada’s big banks and insurers are free to raise dividends, increase executive compensation and buy back shares after Canada’s top banking regulator removed restrictions on those activities, reasoning that the financial institutions have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic in good shape.

Article content Peter Routledge, head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, said Thursday that the measures “are no longer necessary” and that decisions about capital distribution belong with boards of directors and management of the financial institutions. “Institutions should continue to assess their resilience to vulnerabilities, including any remaining uncertainty related to COVID-19,” Routledge said, adding that OSFI expects the boards and managers to “act responsibly, and employ robust risk management practices” and use “conservative and prudent assumptions” to back up their analysis. He urged them to be mindful that not everyone has emerged from the early days of the pandemic similarly “flush” with strong earnings and “very healthy” capital levels.

Article content Routledge, who took over as Superintendent in June to start a seven-year term, said the regulator waited longer to remove the restrictions than some analysts had expected, due to concerns about the ongoing impact of the pandemic, declared in March of 2020. However, he stood by the timing. “I’d rather be criticized for being a little too careful than a little too reckless,” Routledge said. “I’ll wear that criticism as a badge of pride.” I’ll wear that criticism as a badge of pride Peter Routledge Among the factors considered when deciding to lift the restrictions on dividend increases and share buybacks were the fact that the banks released provisions taken earlier in the pandemic for potential soured loans. Many of those losses didn’t materialize, Routledge said. What’s more, many Canadians began to repay their mortgages after a window allowing them to pause payments closed.

Article content During the webcast in which he announced the lifting of restrictions on capital distribution by financial institutions, Routledge waded into a brief discussion about Canada’s hot housing market. The banking regulator said he believes there will be “opportunities” to address a mismatch between housing supply and demand in the next few years. OSFI, however, will be a peripheral player, with policy in the hands of various levels of government. Asked whether rising interest rates are likely to be punishing to homeowners, Routledge said a stress test put in place by OSFI a few years ago requiring those obtaining a mortgage to demonstrate their ability to withstand a rate higher than their contract rate should help lessen the impact.

Article content I’m paid to be concerned always, so I’m always concerned Peter Routledge “I’m paid to be concerned always, so I’m always concerned,” he said. However, he added, the stress test “gives us some comfort… That’s why we put it in place.” Canada’s housing market has remained hot during most of the pandemic after an initial slowdown. Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in note Thursday that mortgage originations rose by more than 60 per cent from pre-pandemic levels over the past two years. “If rates stay elevated into 2025, the massive borrowing undertaken during the pandemic will feel the full bite of higher rates,” he said. Meanwhile, a report published by Moody’s Investors Service this week said Canada’s big banks have become more vulnerable to losses from economic shocks after increasing exposure to red-hot real estate markets in Vancouver and Toronto at a time when the level of government-backed residential mortgage default insurance was declining.

