Banks, auto stocks drag Indian shares as inflation fears weigh

The markets have struggled to build on momentum from a slight festival-led rebound seen last week following October’s correction, with the main indexes on track to end lower for the current week.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.80% at 17,873.60, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.72% to end at 59,919.69.

BENGALURU — Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in banking and automobile stocks, with investor sentiment also soured by broad worries about inflation triggered by a big jump in U.S. consumer prices.

Data on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month reverberated across global markets, driving a slide in both Asian and European shares.

On investors’ radar is India’s October retail inflation reading on Friday, with a Reuters poll of 43 economists forecasting inflation likely hovered near a six-month low.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 1.19% to record its fourth straight session of losses. State-run lender State Bank of India was down 2.8% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Auto Index ended 1.18% lower, snapping a four-session streak of gains. Eicher Motors and Tata Motors shed more than 1.4% each.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato added 3.6% after the company posted quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.

Consumer goods maker Godrej Consumer Products fell as much as 3.2% after missing September-quarter profit estimates.

Conglomerate Piramal Enterprises was down 3.9% after its quarterly profit, revenue fell. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Arpan Varghese)