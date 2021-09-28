Bank of Spain to update GDP forecasts after second quarter growth downgrade By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past Banco de Espana (Bank of Spain), amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) – The Bank of Spain will have to update its latest economic forecasts following the sharp downward revision by the Spanish statistics institute, the central bank governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

Spain’s second quarter gross domestic growth was revised to 1.1% down from an original 2.8%, official data showed last week, jeopardising upbeat full-year forecasts of a return to pre-pandemic output levels.

Just two days earlier, the Bank of Spain had revised its full-year growth forecast for 2021 to 6.3% from 6.2%.

“These forecasts will have to be updated once the implications of the profound revision made by the (statistics institute) INE to the growth observed in the second quarter of the year,” De Cos said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR