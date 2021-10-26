Bank of Spain issues registration guidelines for crypto services By Cointelegraph

The central bank of Spain is introducing new registration guidelines for local virtual currency service providers, or VASPs, including banking institutions.
The Bank of Spain has issued instructions on VASP registration for Anti-Money Laundering, or AML, purposes, requiring institutions to submit their registration requests through an electronic registry, Cointelegraph en Español reported on Monday.
