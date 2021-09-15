Bank of Russia wants to block ‘emotional’ and suspicious crypto activity By Cointelegraph

As cryptocurrency investments get more popular in Russia, the country’s central bank is actively working to curb perceived suspicious crypto activity as well as block some crypto purchases.
The Bank of Russia has started working with local banks to make them halt payments to cryptocurrency exchanges in order to protect customers from “emotional” purchases of crypto.
