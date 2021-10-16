Bank of Russia to assess Bitcoin holdings volumes as $36B leave banks By Cointelegraph

The central bank of Russia is trying to evaluate the amount of (BTC) held by local investors amid a massive amount of money not returning to banks following the pandemic-fueled withdrawals.

According to Elizaveta Danilova, head of the central bank’s financial stability department, the Bank of Russia is polling local cryptocurrency investors to estimate cryptocurrency investment volumes in Russia.