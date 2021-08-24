Bank of Nova Scotia beats profit estimates for third quarter By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman leaves a Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

TORONTO (Reuters) – Bank of Nova Scotia beat analysts’ estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by smaller-than-expected provisions and improvement in its Canadian and international banking divisions from last year’s sluggish performance. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.6 billion, or C$2.01 a share, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$1.3 billion, or C$1.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.90 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Canada’s third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.5 billion, or C$1.99 a share, up from C$1.3 billion or C$1.04, a year earlier.