Bank of Israel buys $1.6 bln of FX in Aug to contain shekel, $27 bln Jan-Aug

JERUSALEM — The Bank of Israel said on Sunday it bought $1.64 billion of foreign currency in August to help bring its forex reserves to a record high $205.91 billion.

The reserves, which represent 47% of Israel’s GDP, grew $4.22 billion last month, the central bank said.

It said in January, when the shekel hit its strongest level since April 1996 at 3.11 per dollar, that it would buy $30 billion of foreign currency in 2021, up from $21 billion last year.

It has bought some $27.3 billion over the first eight months of 2021.