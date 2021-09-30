Bank of England unveils all-star payments and tech lineup for CBDC Forums By Cointelegraph

The United Kingdom’s central bank is ramping up its research into a central bank digital currency (CBDC) with the selection of a long list of banking and fintech experts to assist it.
On Sept. 29 the Bank of England announced the membership of its CBDC Engagement and Technology Forums and they include some big names in technology and finance including Google (NASDAQ:), Mastercard (NYSE:), Consensys — and even Spotify (NYSE:).
