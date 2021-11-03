Bank of England to set out greener corporate bond plan – Bailey

Article content

GLASGOW — The Bank of England will announce in the coming days more about how it will align its corporate bond holdings with its goal for companies to fight climate change, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

“Our approach will use our role as an investor for monetary policy purposes to incentivise firms to take meaningful actions in support of climate transition,” Bailey said in a speech at the COP26 climate summit.

“It will therefore take an important step for central banks in focusing on the impact of the financial system on climate change, as well as vice versa,” he added.