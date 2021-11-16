Bank of England Deputy Governor By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
According to Sir Jon Cunliffe, the deputy governor for Financial Stability at the Bank of England (BoE), crypto may pose an imminent threat to the traditional financial system.

During a Monday interview with the BBC’s Today program, Cunliffe argued that the rapid growth of digital assets and their integration with traditional financial services could soon pose systemic risks, stating: