Bank of Canada to Let Inflation Run Hot, Teachers’ Mulraine Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — The chief economist for one of the world’s largest pension funds says the Bank of Canada is likely to let inflation run hotter for longer and keep interest rates low into 2023 to bolster growth. Millan Mulraine of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said the central bank will wait almost two more years to raise borrowing costs to ensure a full economic recovery from the pandemic has taken hold. The benchmark overnight lending rate has been 0.25% since late March of 2020.

Article content “They want to go later. They want to ensure the self-sustaining recovery takes shape and that the output gap closes,” Mulraine said during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income Conference on Tuesday. “They will go on or just after the output gap closes.” Mulraine said policy makers are underestimating price pressures and that inflation could shoot well beyond the central bank’s target over coming years, ultimately requiring more aggressive interest-rate hikes. Canada, like nations around the world, is seeing a period of fast inflation from factors related to pandemic reopening like supply-chain bottlenecks and rising gasoline prices. Annual inflation has exceed the top end of the bank’s 1% to 3% target range for five consecutive months.