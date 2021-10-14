Bank of America profit surges on reserve release boost By Reuters

(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday as it released some of its reserves for bad loans, while logging growth in its consumer banking division.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.26 billion, or 85 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.44 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 71 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.