Bank of America identifies 20 high-profile US companies with crypto exposure By Cointelegraph

Bank of America identifies 20 high-profile US companies with crypto exposure

Matilda Colman
Walt Disney (NYSE:), Fox Corporation, and JP Morgan are among a list of 20 publicly traded United States companies with some level of exposure to crypto and digital assets, based on data by Bank of America (NYSE:), or BofA.

According to a BofA report published on Monday, companies like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:) and Warner Music Group also have some exposure to digital assets.