Bank Of America Customer Says She Transferred Hundreds Of Dollars From Her Account Before Being Made Aware Of System Outage—Claims Funds Can’t Be Located (Exclusive)

On Friday, Bank of America experienced an outage that left thousands of customers inconvenienced.

We spoke exclusively to a Bank of America customer, the Nashville resident tells us she hasn’t been able to use her debit card since 7 am this morning.

Reportedly being told that services would be available again within 90 minutes, the customer says she’s still unable to use her card almost 8 hours later.

“The representative told me they told her 90 minutes at 7 am[.] Now, it’s all day. She said, ‘Sorry there’s nothing more’ she could tell me.”

The customer didn’t realize there was an outage until she attempted to transfer $700 from her Wells Fargo account using the Zelle app. But the money never deposited into her Bank of America account.

“So I transferred money from my Wells Fargo thinking I was crazy I did it via Zelle.” She continued, “My 700 is just out there. Like, not in my wells Fargo bank nor made it to BOA.”

She was reportedly told that the funds “might” return to her Wells Fargo account, once things are figured out.

At this time, she’s still unable to use her debit card or use the Zelle app.

She also says she hasn’t received an email about the outage. But some have tweeted a notice from the website that says they’re “aware” of the issues and are working “to improve the situation asap.”

People on Twitter have echoed the same frustration. Someone wrote, “not the bank of america app not working and telling me I don’t have an accounttttt.”

Another person shared, “Bank of America app not working on the day all bills are due.”

