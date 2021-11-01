Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday

Article content BANGKOK — Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months who will not have to undergo quarantine for the coronavirus. Seeking to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy, Thailand’s government has given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 countries, including the United States and China. Several European countries are also on the list as officials hope to capitalize on travelers from the northern hemisphere escaping the winter blues.

Article content Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has for the past 18 months enforced strict pandemic entry rules that have been criticized in the travel industry for being too restrictive and onerous. Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of Thailand’s GDP and its capital city was the world’s most visited city https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-tourism-idUSKCN1VP2FG. The crisis has cost Thailand about 3 million tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue. Thai officials tested the waters with the reopening of the resort island of Phuket in July, allowing fully-vaccinated tourists to skip the then-mandatory two-week quarantine provided they stay on the island, where tourism accounts for 90% of the local economy.