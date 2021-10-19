Bakkt sheds more than 6% on first day of public trading By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bakkt ($BKKT), an institutional and retail-facing digital asset platform founded by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:), has suffered a drawdown of -6.4% after closing a volatile first day of trading as a publicly listed company.

After launching on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at $9.45 on the morning of Oct. 18, BKKT rose by roughly 3.3% up to $9.77 during its first 30 minutes of trading. However, traders quickly moved to take profits, causing prices to slump by -9.5% down to $8.84 followed by lunchtime.