Bakkt shares skyrocket after partnering with Mastercard and Fiserv By Cointelegraph

The share price of the Intercontinental Exchange-backed crypto services company Bakkt ($BKKT) has surged as it unveiled two partnerships with major global payments firms.
On Monday 25 Oct., Mastercard (NYSE:) announced it would be working with digital asset platform Bakkt to allow its customers based in the United States to buy, sell and hold digital assets through custodial wallets. On the same day, global payment provider Fiserv (NASDAQ:) also announced a strategic collaboration with Bakkt to offer merchant-facing digital asset services.
