Bakkt crypto exchange partners with Google for payments By Cointelegraph

Users who hold debit cards issued by cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt will be able to convert their crypto balances to make fiat payments using Google (NASDAQ:) Pay.
In an Friday announcement, Bakkt said it had partnered with Google to allow its users to purchase goods and services using (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies through the Google Pay wallet and payment system. In addition, Bakkt plans to build new analytics and geolocation functionality on its platform using Google Cloud tools. The exchange hopes that the features will expand loyalty redemption options “while providing Bakkt partners with valuable consumer behavior patterns.”
