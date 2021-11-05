Bain Capital-owned Brillio hires banks for IPO – sources

Article content

Private equity firm Bain Capital has kicked off preparations to list digital consulting firm Brillio on the U.S. stock market early next year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Brillio has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to help it prepare for an initial public offering (IPO), the sources said.

The company could seek a valuation including debt of $3 billion or more, one of the sources said. The sources requested anonymity because the IPO preparations are confidential, and cautioned that the timing and size of the deal could change.