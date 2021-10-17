Bailey Says Energy Prices Means U.K. Inflation Could Last Longer

Article content

By Alaa Shahine

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey moved to strengthen the case for raising interest rates, saying the current surge in energy prices means faster inflation could last longer.

“Monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems, but it will have to act and must do so if we see a risk, particularly to medium-term inflation and medium-term expectations,” Bailey said Sunday on a banking panel.

Bailey reiterated the belief that the acceleration of prices will be temporary. Yet he said that “the energy story, particularly, means it will last longer,” raising concerns that higher inflation expectations could become more entrenched.

The BOE has suggested the possibility of raising borrowing costs as soon as this year, if necessary, to curb inflation. It sees consumer prices accelerating more than 4% in the final quarter of 2021, more than double its target.

