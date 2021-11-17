Baidu Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters Baidu Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Baidu (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Baidu announced earnings per share of 14.66 on revenue of 31.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 12.96 on revenue of 31.8B.

Baidu shares are down 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 51.68% from its 52 week high of 354.44 set on February 22. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 23.94% from the start of the year.

Baidu follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Baidu’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on October 26, who reported EPS of 27.99 on revenue of 65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of 23.83 on revenue of 63.53B.

Alphabet A had beat expectations on October 26 with third quarter EPS of 27.99 on revenue of 65.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of 23.73 on revenue of 63.53B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar