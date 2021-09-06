Baht tracks best day in 2 weeks after PM survives confidence vote

Article content

Thailand’s baht was on track for its best

session in nearly two weeks on Monday after the country’s prime

minister survived a confidence vote in parliament, while a

weaker U.S. dollar also supported the currency.

The baht, which has weakened more than 8% and is

among the worst performing currencies in Southeast Asia this

year, added as much as 0.9%.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five cabinet ministers

comfortably survived a vote of no confidence in parliament on

Saturday, though activists planned more protests against the