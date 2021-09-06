Baht tracks best day in 2 weeks after PM survives confidence vote

Article content
Thailand’s baht was on track for its best
session in nearly two weeks on Monday after the country’s prime
minister survived a confidence vote in parliament, while a
weaker U.S. dollar also supported the currency.
The baht, which has weakened more than 8% and is
among the worst performing currencies in Southeast Asia this
year, added as much as 0.9%.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five cabinet ministers
comfortably survived a vote of no confidence in parliament on
Saturday, though activists planned more protests against the
Article content
government.
Opposition lawmakers over four days accused his government
of mishandling the pandemic and criticized him for the severe
economic impact, taking aim at the government’s slow vaccine
rollout.
The country’s benchmark stock index traded
marginally lower at 0414 GMT, and analysts at Maybank warned
that “some downside risks to THB sentiments could come from the
possibility of escalating pro-democracy protests.”
Meanwhile, Thailand’s commerce ministry said headline
inflation unexpectedly dropped in August from a year earlier,
mainly due to government subsidy measures.
The greenback languished near a one-month low after a
weaker-than-expected U.S payrolls report on Friday raised hopes
that the U.S. central bank would retain its accommodative
Article content
monetary policy for longer.
Currencies across emerging Asian markets were mostly subdued
though. The Taiwanese dollar shone, however, as it
strengthened 0.4%.
Equities across the region traded relatively mixed as U.S.
markets were shut for Labour Day. Shares in Singapore and
Taiwan gained, while those in Malaysia and the
Philippines eased.
Chinese equities added over 1%, with healthcare and
consumer non-cyclical stocks leading the gains.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2.8 basis
points at 6.104%
** Top loser on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index was IOI
Corporation Bhd, down 1.48%
** Zhongmin Energy Co Ltd top gainer on the
Shanghai SE Composite Index
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan -0.08 -5.99 1.65 6.14
China +0.06 +1.14 1.02 4.18
India +0.00 +0.07 0.44 24.44
Indonesia +0.14 -1.40 -0.15 2.32
Malaysia +0.02 -2.97 -0.49 -2.82
Philippines +0.06 -3.67 -0.39 -3.77
S.Korea -0.01 -6.13 -0.08 11.31
Singapore -0.04 -1.58 0.21 8.67
Taiwan +0.41 +3.24 0.18 19.11
Thailand +0.62 -7.56 -0.10 13.75
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by SImon
Cameron-Moore)