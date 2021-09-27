Baht, peso tumble as short-term risks linger

Thailand’s baht and the Philippine peso

eased on Monday, with analysts skeptical about the near-term

prospects of both currencies, while other emerging Asian units

eked out meager gains against a broadly flat U.S. dollar.

The baht weakened 0.6%, playing catch up with peers

that had eased while Thai markets were closed on Friday. The

region’s worst performing currency this year has lost more than

10% against the dollar.

Investors also digested weaker-than-expected export data

from Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy and looked ahead to

the Bank of Thailand’s (BoT) policy meeting on Wednesday.

Selling pressure is likely to remain on the baht due to

prolonged impact of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Thailand which

dented consumer confidence, as well as the delayed reopening of

major cities for tourists, said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist

at Krung Thai Bank.

The tourism-reliant nation last week delayed plans to grant

vaccinated visitors entry without quarantine to November. It

also raised its public debt ceiling, which Panichpibool said

would likely lead the BoT to opt against cutting its benchmark

interest rate.

“I think the BoT now feels so relieved that the government

will do the heavy lifting while the BoT will try to support the

recovery via liquidity supports program like cheap loans or soft

loans for SMEs (small and medium enterprises).”

The Philippine peso, which has depreciated more than

2.5% in September after data this month pointed to a burgeoning

trade deficit, lost more than 0.5% and hit a fresh two-month

low.

“The widening trade deficit and general winding down of

financial account flows are two factors that will likely weigh

(on the peso),” said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at Ducth

bank ING.

Markets were also cautious as they awaited updates on

developer China Evergrande’s debt crisis, though a

slight uptick in risk sentiment helped stocks in Singapore

, South Korea and Taiwan gain.

Singaporean shares hit a near three-week high, shrugging off

a recent spike in COVID-19 infections which prompted the

city-state to halt further reopening and tighten curbs.

Singapore’s manufacturing sector “may remain resilient as

seen from previous phases of restrictions… previous business

adjustments and softer tightening compared to past restriction

phases may aid to reduce some impact,” Yeap Jun Rong, strategist

at IG, said in a note to clients.

Bucking the trend, Chinese shares slumped as much as

1.3%, weighing on other regional markets including Indonesia

and Malaysia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.8

basis points at 4.615%.

** The top gainer on Singapore’s benchmark index was

Capitaland Investment, up 7%.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0638 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.06 -6.70 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.06 -0.79 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.01 -1.50 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.07 -3.92 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.53 -5.77 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo +0.02 -2.37 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.05 +2.76 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.66 -10.4 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

