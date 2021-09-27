Baht, peso tumble as short-term risks linger

Article content
Thailand’s baht and the Philippine peso
eased on Monday, with analysts skeptical about the near-term
prospects of both currencies, while other emerging Asian units
eked out meager gains against a broadly flat U.S. dollar.
The baht weakened 0.6%, playing catch up with peers
that had eased while Thai markets were closed on Friday. The
region’s worst performing currency this year has lost more than
10% against the dollar.
Investors also digested weaker-than-expected export data
Article content
from Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy and looked ahead to
the Bank of Thailand’s (BoT) policy meeting on Wednesday.
Selling pressure is likely to remain on the baht due to
prolonged impact of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Thailand which
dented consumer confidence, as well as the delayed reopening of
major cities for tourists, said Poon Panichpibool, a strategist
at Krung Thai Bank.
The tourism-reliant nation last week delayed plans to grant
vaccinated visitors entry without quarantine to November. It
also raised its public debt ceiling, which Panichpibool said
would likely lead the BoT to opt against cutting its benchmark
interest rate.
“I think the BoT now feels so relieved that the government
will do the heavy lifting while the BoT will try to support the
Article content
recovery via liquidity supports program like cheap loans or soft
loans for SMEs (small and medium enterprises).”
The Philippine peso, which has depreciated more than
2.5% in September after data this month pointed to a burgeoning
trade deficit, lost more than 0.5% and hit a fresh two-month
low.
“The widening trade deficit and general winding down of
financial account flows are two factors that will likely weigh
(on the peso),” said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at Ducth
bank ING.
Markets were also cautious as they awaited updates on
developer China Evergrande’s debt crisis, though a
slight uptick in risk sentiment helped stocks in Singapore
, South Korea and Taiwan gain.
Singaporean shares hit a near three-week high, shrugging off
Article content
a recent spike in COVID-19 infections which prompted the
city-state to halt further reopening and tighten curbs.
Singapore’s manufacturing sector “may remain resilient as
seen from previous phases of restrictions… previous business
adjustments and softer tightening compared to past restriction
phases may aid to reduce some impact,” Yeap Jun Rong, strategist
at IG, said in a note to clients.
Bucking the trend, Chinese shares slumped as much as
1.3%, weighing on other regional markets including Indonesia
and Malaysia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.8
basis points at 4.615%.
** The top gainer on Singapore’s benchmark index was
Capitaland Investment, up 7%.
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0638 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan +0.06 -6.70 <.n2>
China
India +0.06 -0.79 <.ns ei>
Indones +0.01 -1.50 <.jk ia se>
Malaysi +0.07 -3.92 <.kl a se>
Philipp -0.53 -5.77 <.ps ines i>
S.Korea
Singapo +0.02 -2.37 <.st re i>
Taiwan +0.05 +2.76 <.tw ii>
Thailan -0.66 -10.4 <.se d ti>
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
