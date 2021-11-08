BAE Systems sticks to guidance for 2021 earnings growth

Article content

LONDON — British defense company BAE Systems stuck to guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020’s result and said that demand for its products and services remained high.

BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, also said that so far it had been able to overcome supply chain pressures affecting many other manufacturers globally, helped by the long-lead items it uses in programs.

Defense has been largely unaffected by the pandemic, with governments sticking to military and security commitments, and BAE said that many countries where it operated planned to raise their defense budgets.