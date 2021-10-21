Bad weather could hit Philippine nickel output this year – industry head

Article content

MANILA — Nickel output in the Philippines, the biggest supplier of nickel ore to top metals consumer China, could decline this year due to unfavorable weather, the head of an industry group said on Thursday.

“There is that possibility of decline in output because we experienced a lot of rains this year compared to previous years,” said Dante Bravo, president of the Philippine Nickel Industry Association and the country’s second-largest ore producer Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)