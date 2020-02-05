Bad Bunny and Ozuna dominate the nominations for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020

Wenn

Just out of his acting as a guest at the Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny along with Ozuna lead the package in the Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations with 14 nominations.

The couple will compete for Artist of the year, along with J Balvin, which has collected 12 nominations, and Romeo Santos.

Daddy Yankee has also marked 12 assents while Anuel AA he is 11 and Farruko 10]

Bad Bunny and Ozuna will also fight for Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event, Digital Song of the Year and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male honors, while Bad Bunny is ready for the tour of the year, along with Chayanne, Jennifer LopezY Marc Anthony.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held in Las Vegas in April 2020.