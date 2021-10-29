Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Shared His Beard

AJ casually showed off his clean shaven face in a video alongside his daughters, asking them what they thought of the “no beard.”
“You look like a naked fish,” his daughter Lyric hilariously replied.
After the video prompted some strong reactions from fans, AJ addressed his followers to let them know it was only temporary.
“Had to be done! Don’t worry, y’all. It will return in a month,” AJ captioned a series of selfies featuring his beard-less face.
Just why it “had to be done” is unclear but what is obvious is that he looks like a totally different person!
AJ appears to be fully thriving with his new look, showing it off while thanking fans for getting “I Want It That Way” trending on TikTok.
Only time will tell the reasoning behind AJ’s shaved face — but if you ask his daughter, she probably has her fingers crossed that the beard grows back quickly!
