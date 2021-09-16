backed ForgeRock valued at nearly $3 bln in NYSE debut as shares jump

Article content

Shares of ForgeRock Inc jumped 40% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, giving the digital identity management company a valuation of about $2.8 billion.

Shares of the company, which is backed by an affiliate of private equity firm KKR & Co, opened at $35, compared with their initial public offering price of $25 per share.

Increased cybersecurity attacks on businesses during the pandemic has pushed up demand for digital security measures, helping drive growth for companies engaged in making tools and software against such threats.