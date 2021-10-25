‘Bachelorette’ Stars Break Up – Hollywood Life

Kate Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The ‘Bachelorette’ stars announced their breakup on social media.

Bachelorette stars Kate Thurston and Blake Moynes have split two after getting engaged in the August finale of the series. Kate and Blake announced the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

This is a developing story….