Bachelor explains Peter Weber's ridiculous head injury

The Bachelor He did much more than just explain how Peter Weber had that big scar on his forehead in the three-hour episode tonight, but it's still all we can think of.
The Bachelor appeared to meet his many girlfriends on his first day in Costa Rica with a big bandage on his head, and as he began trying to claim that he fought with a cougar while exploring a volcano, the real story ended up being strangely funny and completely ridiculous to the point that it is almost impressive.
Basically, Peter ran into a golf cart, which didn't move, and then hit his head with a glass of wine.
First we had a representation of the moment by an actor, which was fine, but then we were treated with the real fuzzy security images of Peter's real accident, and it was even more fun than we could have imagined in part because it was so fuzzy.
He was especially entertained because it seemed that Peter saw the trip to Costa Rica as a new beginning after all of Alayah's drama, and now here he is, hitting his head with broken glass. It never ends
Alayah's drama ended, at least.
After all the other women got so mad at him, he sent Alayah back home, and this time he didn't protest. Then he went out of his way to apologize in that room full of angry women who overcame him, since he is the Bachelor after all.
At the rose ceremony, Peter said goodbye to several of the women we had barely met and then all headed to Costa Rica, where the drama only continued.
We were really paying close attention to everything when it started, but in the middle of the second hour we began to feel hungry, and by the end of the third hour, we were completely lost.
Tammy decided that Kelsey was having a collapse and told Peter that she was worried about a problem with alcohol, so Kelsey went to Peter's room to defend himself and he gave her a random rose and canceled the cocktail, and of Tammy made it his own cocktail anyway. going to talk to him to defend himself from Kelsey defending himself against Tammy, and then Tammy got a rose at the end anyway, and we said goodbye to the cool girl in the car and poor Shiann, who hasn't done anything in the whole season but I was devastated by Vamos.
That paragraph right there took more than an hour to happen. This show shouldn't be three hours. We don't even love three hours Avengers movie!
Peter's group of women has now been reduced to 10, and very few of them have had good light this season.
There are still two more hours left for this week, and another episode will air on Wednesday. That's where we get the infamous two-on-one date, and we really don't know who will participate. Tammy and Kelsey? Victoria F and Hannah Ann? Mykenna and Tammy? Victoria F and Victoria P?
This season is everywhere and so are the fights, but we will be on the edge of our seats while we wait to find out.
The Bachelor it will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC