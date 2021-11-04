Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NFT Collections Reach $520,000 on Day 1 of Auction By CoinQuora

Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NFT Collections Reach $520,000 on Day 1 of Auction



Bachchan NFT collectible earned bids worth $520,000.

The auction was organized by BeyondLife.Club.

The bidding includes the seven autographed posters, punks, and poster collectibles.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s non-fungible token (NFT) collections have earned bids worth $520,000. This happened on the first day of the auction organized by Beyondlife.Club. In August, BeyondLife.club had published that Bachchan will roll out his NFT collection on the platform together with Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io.

In addition, the auction started on November 1 and will end on November 4, and is being hosted on BeyondLife.club. Besides, it is powered by Guardian Link, one of India’s largest decentralized marketplaces for NFTs.

According to a report, on Day 1 of the auction Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection has got the highest-ever bidding in India at $420,000.

To detail the collection, it is the actor’s father’s poem recorded in the superstar’s own voice. In addition to this, the auction introduces the seven autographed posters from his iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of “punks and NFTs art and Poster collections.”

Bachchan said:

The NFTs will offer the public a chance to own an authentic piece of rare and cherished times of my life, including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some backstories and moments from my films, and these moments remain with them forever. The excitement is only growing from here as the bidding number is still soaring on Day 2. This is truly a moment of pride for our marketplace to have been able to not only successfully launch the NFT drop but also win the trust of our audience.

