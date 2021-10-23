Baby Floki Up Prepares for a PancakeSwap Listing on Q4 of 2021

BFU’s mission is twofold. For starters, it aims to be the moneymaker that creates wealth for humanity. And second, to bring holders value by pursuing a long-term development strategy. To these ends, it’ll use rewards and buybacks.

Article content Birmingham, UK, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire ) Baby Floki Up (BFU), a new and exciting crypto project, is gearing up for a Q4 2021 launch. BFU is a dogecoin-based crypto token project from the $FLOKI stable. The project is finalizing plans for its Listing on PancakeSwap. But before that, it’ll hold a presale on Pinksale finance. Baby Floki Up’s features Four key features define the BFU token ecosystem. These include a buyback mechanism, a reward system, marketing development and a sustainable business structure.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Buyback Mechanism BFU is a hyper-deflationary token. It has an auto-buyback option built into its contract. Moreover, the system levies a 6% tax for automatically buying and then burning the tokens. This way, the token’s value will increase, providing richness to its holders. Reward System BFU’s reward mechanism will allow you to grow your holding without a sweat. The platform charges a 2% tax for automatically rewarding BFU lovers in $BFU. Marketing Development BFU sets aside 4% of the taxes for marketing purposes. These funds will help it to spread wealth globally. Sustainable Business Structure BFU is big on sustainability. It, therefore, sets aside 2% of the taxes for that course. The BFU team is the custodian of these funds and is responsible for delivering this promise.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content BFU Tokenomics The Baby Floki Up project has a fixed supply of one quadrillion tokens. It will trade under the BFU ticker. Additionally, it is a Binance Smart Chain token. The project commits to sustainably building communities. It has therefore carefully arranged all its token metrics. It allocates BFU as follows: Presale – 50% (500,000,000,000,000 BFU), Pinksale fee – 20% (20,000,000,000,000 BFU), Airdrop and Reward -3.5% (35,000,000,000,000 BFU), Additional liquidity – 37.5% (375,000,000,000,000), Marketing – 5% (50,000,000,000,000), Team – 2% (20,000,000,000,000) BFU Presale BFU will hold a presale of its token before the final listing. It’s holding a whitelist competition in preparation for its presale. The competition will end on the 26th of October. You can enter the contest through this link .

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Successful contestants have the chance to join the Whitelist Round on presale. The presale will be on Pinksale.finance at a date BFU will confirm. The presale will take half of the project’s total supply of a quadrillion tokens. It also has a hard cap of 400 BNB limits you to a maximum of 1.5 BNB. During the presale and listing rounds, 1BNB will exchange for 1,250, 000,000,000 $BFU. And BFU is targeting to raise $188,000 from the presale. About BFU and its Partners A member of the DOGE family, BFU describes itself as $FLOKI’s little brother. It’s big on community and looks to spread the richness gospel. To reach its goals, the project is partnering with other reputable players in the crypto industry. To begin with, it runs on the BSC blockchain. Again it’ll hold its presale on Pinksale and list on PancakeSwap. Solidproof has provided it with contract audit services. Other partners are Coinhunt, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko. You can get more information on BFU from its social media sites: Telegram , Twitter , Reddit , and Discord . https://babyflokiup.finance Nam Nguyen BFU info(at)babyflokiup.finance https://babyflokiup.finance

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.