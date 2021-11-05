BA-parent IAG posts 485 million euro loss for summer quarter By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways parent company IAG (LON:) posted a loss of 485 million euros for its summer quarter as pandemic restrictions and the partial closure of the transatlantic market continued to hold back a travel recovery.

IAG’s operating loss before exceptional items of 485 million euros for the July to end September period was ahead of a consensus forecast for a loss of 513 million euros.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

