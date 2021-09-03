BA considers Gatwick-based independent short-haul airline

Article content

LONDON — British Airways said on Friday it was considering setting up a new independent subsidiary for its short-haul operations at London’s Gatwick airport.

The airline, owned by Anglo-Spanish group IAG, said that the new unit would also be branded British Airways and would offer the same standard of service.

BA said last month it was evaluating operations at the airport, London’s second biggest after Heathrow, which is its main hub.

“We believe that our proposals for an independent subsidiary will enable us to both maintain the British Airways customer experience and be competitive in this environment,” it said.