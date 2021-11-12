B2B firms want cross-border payments but skeptical of crypto: Survey By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Cryptocurrencies appear to be far from ready for business-to-business (B2B) commerce so far due to factors like lack of convenience, a new survey suggests.

According to a joint survey by payment-related startups Invoiced and PaymentsNEXT, 59% of B2B respondents are not open to the idea of accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment.

Source: Invoiced
Source: Invoiced