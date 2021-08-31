B. Slade Says “But You Didn’t Call Me” In Response To Briana Fontenot’s Claims That Kanye Allegedly Sampled Her ‘Make Me Over’ Audio (Update)

On Sunday, Briana Fontenot took to social media to address a clip of Kanye’s ‘Lord I Need You’ song from his ‘Donda’ album. She claimed that Kanye allegedly used her audio from the rendition of the 2004 Gospel song, ‘Make Me Over,’ by artist B. Slade.

In a tagged post on Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who congratulated me on the #Donda album. However, I had no knowledge of this before hand. It would’ve been nice to know before the album came out smh///Who does that voice sound like to y’all?#donda”

In response, B. Slade responded to her claims. He tweeted, “But you didn’t call ME to clear your version of the song that was sampled though you were discovered by doing a rendition of a song that I wrote 100%…..so Kanye stole nothing because he came to the rightful owner of the song legally. Let’s all be clear here.

He continued to say, “It’s the way folks try to erase me out of the equation for me.” It seems that both claims have been met with mixed opinions. A commenter stated, “This ain’t church like is it?” Someone else added, “I mean..i get that but that’s still her voice.”

Another person added, “Well would you look at that[?]” Another commenter said, “Sis wants credit for a cover she did of someone else’s song that she didn’t “clear” herself *slaps knee*”

Since the release of ‘Donda,’ it has been met with excitement and a lot of commentary from those who felt they should’ve been on the album, including Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Chris Brown took to his IG stories and stated, “Kanye a whole h*e.” He also added, “Nah he tweakin.”

Soulja Boy took to Twitter and released alleged text messages, while also tweeting, “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it. Hmm f*ck that n*gga,” Soulja tweeted. “This n*gga Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone anymore.”

Roomies, what are your thoughts?

The post B. Slade Says “But You Didn’t Call Me” In Response To Briana Fontenot’s Claims That Kanye Allegedly Sampled Her ‘Make Me Over’ Audio (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.