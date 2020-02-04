Azriel Clary works with the feds to help bring R. Kelly to justice!

According to reports, Azriel Clary, the ex-girlfriend and former victim of the dishonest singer R. Kelly, is now working with the feds to help bring him to justice.

TMZ now reports that it is now cooperating with investigators in its federal case of sexual crimes in New York. The media reports that Azriel had considered introducing himself several times, but he was worried that he had already lied to them several times at Kelly's request.

Now that she broke free of Kelly's clutches and returned with her family, Azriel is ready to deliver the goods to the authorities. Of course, the few remaining Kelly members have been sending death threats to her family and harassing her to try to dissuade her from giving her testimony, but the feds are "monitoring,quot; all threats directed at the family.

After all this time, could Azriel be the person who finally brings Kelly to justice?