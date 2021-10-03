Azerbaijan Says it Can Increase Natural Gas Exports to Europe

Article content

By Zulfugar Agayev

(Bloomberg) —

Azerbaijan can boost natural gas exports to Europe but needs to secure new sales contracts first, said President Ilham Aliyev.

If talks started now, Azerbaijan would be ready to increase exports as soon as next winter, Aliyev said in an interview with Spain’s EFE news service, the text of which was posted on the Azeri leader’s website on Saturday.

Azerbaijan in December started shipping gas to the EU, including Italy and Greece, via the U.S.-backed Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the Caspian Sea nation with Europe via Georgia and Turkey.